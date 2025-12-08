Banchero finished with 16 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and two assists over 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks.

After playing 20 minutes Friday in his return from a 10-game absence due to a groin issue, Banchero saw his workload tick up Sunday and he responded by being a little more productive on offense, with his three three-pointers tying his season high. Jalen Suggs (leg) and Franz Wagner (lower leg) both left Sunday's game early and didn't return, and depending on the severity of their injuries, the Magic may not be able to afford to bring Banchero along as slowly as they'd like. In the 11 games prior to suffering his injury Nov. 12, Banchero had averaged 23.3 points, 9.1 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.0 threes and 1.6 combined steals and blocks, numbers the team might need him to start producing again as soon as possible.