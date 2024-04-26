Banchero closed with 31 points (13-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 121-83 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference's first round.

There's no question that Banchero is the engine that keeps the Magic going on offense, and the star forward made his presence felt on both ends of the court Thursday, leading the Magic in both points and rebounds en route to a blowout win. Banchero has surpassed the 20-point mark in his three appearances in the series, averaging 25.3 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.