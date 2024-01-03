Banchero supplied 27 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to Golden State.

Banchero was Orlando's most productive player by a wide margin, and he recorded his eighth double-double of the season in the loss. Even when he fails to meet that milestone, his secondary production is consistently good, as he can pop with a high assist or rebound number on any given night.