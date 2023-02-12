Banchero notched 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Saturday's 107-103 overtime loss to the Heat.

Banchero needed 16 shots to score 16 points, and while he's been struggling with his shot of late, he continues to produce on both ends of the court while operating as a focal point on Orlando's offensive scheme. Banchero has three double-doubles over his last four games and is averaging 14.8 points with 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game across six February contests.