Banchero supplied 33 points (14-26 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block across 40 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 overtime loss to the Kings.

Banchero led the way in scoring for the Magic on Saturday, recording eight or more points in each quarter outside of the first and overtime. The 33 points were both a team and career-high for the rookie, as were his 16 rebounds, while he turned the ball over just one time in the contest. Perhaps the only downside to Banchero's otherwise-sensational start has been his three-point shooting, as he's just 1-of-14 from behind the arc over his last four games and 9-of-41 on the season.