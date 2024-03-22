Banchero finished with 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 121-106 win over New Orleans.
Thursday marked the second time Banchero has registered a triple-double this season, with the first occurring Jan. 5 against the Nuggets. He's now dished five-plus dimes in six straight games and has scored 20-plus points in eight of his last 11 appearances. Since late February, Banchero has averaged 22.5 points on 52.9 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists over 34.5 minutes per game.
