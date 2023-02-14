Banchero posted 22 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 35 minutes in Monday's 100-91 win over the Bulls.

After blocking just three shots in his last 13 games combined, Banchero came out of nowhere to match that total Monday. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect any consistent output in that category moving forward, but Banchero's return to the 20-point mark was an encouraging development after he had fallen below that threshold in six of the previous seven games while shooting 32 percent from the field. Banchero is now averaging an even 20 points per game on the season and should be able to bludgeon his way there on a regular basis moving forward on sheer volume alone, though fantasy managers should expect the scoring production to be accompanied by poor efficiency from the field and free-throw line.