Banchero (ankle) participated in Wednesday's practice, and his status for Friday's game against Philadelphia depends on how he responds to treatment, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Banchero has missed the team's last seven games due to a left ankle sprain. The rookie forward was averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes across 11 games before going down to injury. If Banchero is unable to play Friday, he should be able to return for Sunday's game against the 76ers.