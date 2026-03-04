Banchero logged 37 points (15-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 win over Washington.

Banchero paced the Magic in scoring and combined with Desmond Bane to total 62 points. Banchero was asked to shoulder much of the offensive load Tuesday without the assistance of Anthony Black (quadriceps) and Wendell Carter (ankle), and he came through in a big way. The Duke product has now reached the 30-point threshold in two of his last four appearances.