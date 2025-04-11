Banchero (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Pacers.
Banchero has been downgraded from questionable to out due to right ankle soreness. Caleb Houstan, Jonathan Isaac and Tristan da Silva are all candidates to receive increased playing time in Banchero's absence. Banchero's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against Atlanta.
