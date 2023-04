Banchero (back) will not play Sunday against Miami.

The Rookie of the Year favorite will miss a third straight game to conclude the season as the Magic jockey for lottery positioning and look to get increased run for some other young players. Banchero will finish the year with averages of 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 threes per contest in 72 games.