Banchero (oblique) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Banchero is nearing his return to the floor for the Magic, but it won't happen Thursday against the Timberwolves. The rising star has missed all but five games this season for Orlando and could finally make it back Friday in the second game of a back-to-back against the Bucks.
