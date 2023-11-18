Banchero accumulated 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 103-97 victory over the Bulls.

Banchero didn't have his best shooting performance and failed to reach the 20-point mark for the third straight contest. The second-year forward has hit that threshold just four times this season, and while it's still early in the campaign, his numbers are slightly down compared to his impressive rookie year. Despite that, he's been excellent for Orlando and should remain valuable across all formats due to his impressive play on both ends of the court.