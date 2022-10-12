Banchero amassed 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 victory over Memphis.

Thirteen of Banchero's 17 points came in the first half as he attempted only three shots in 13 second-half minutes. Tuesday's performance was arguably his best of the preseason and was the first time he made more than half his shots and grabbed more than five rebounds. The 19-year-old is averaging 13.3 points while making 43.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and going 17-for-18 from the charity stripe in four preseason games.