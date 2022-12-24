Banchero racked up 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 133-113 win over San Antonio.

The rookie failed to reach the 20-point mark just for the third time this month, and while two of those contests have come in his last three appearances, his role as an elite scoring threat for the Magic remains completely settled. The star rookie is averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in December.