Banchero closed with 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Heat.

While it was reported pregame that Banchero would remain on an unspecified minutes restriction in his third outing following a 10-game absence due to a groin strain, the star forward saw a significant bump in playing time during Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals victory. He finished as Orlando's third-leading scorer and hit multiple triples for a second consecutive contest. The Magic may continue to monitor the 23-year-old's minutes moving forward, though he appears to be trending in the right direction in terms of taking on a full workload on a regular basis.