Banchero totaled 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Clippers.

Banchero couldn't carry the Magic to victory over the Clippers, but he delivered an impressive outing on both ends of the court. The All-Star forward has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances, and his role as Orlando's biggest piece on offense is set in stone, so he owns a pretty high floor most nights. He's averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and a combined 1.3 steals-plus-blocks during March.