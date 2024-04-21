Banchero closed with 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 41 minutes during Saturday's 97-83 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

The Magic fell short in the series opener against the Cavaliers, but Banchero had a solid showing and finished just three boards away from recording a double-double. Banchero was Orlando's most reliable scoring weapon during the regular season and posted 54 appearances with 20 or more points, so it wasn't shocking to see him reach that mark here. Banchero should operate as the Magic's primary offensive weapon for Game 2 on Monday.