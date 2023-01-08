Banchero supplied 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 win over Golden State.

Banchero had it going early, racking up 11 first-quarter points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field before going 3-of-3 for another eight points in the second quarter. It was a different story in the second half, however, as the rookie power forward knocked down just one of eight field goal attempts and three of four shots from the foul line for six points over the final two quarters. Despite his struggles in the second half, Banchero did connect on four three-pointers in the contest for just the second time this season and has now broken the 20-point mark in four straight.