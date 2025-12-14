Banchero contributed 25 points (10-22 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 132-120 loss to the Knicks.

Banchero had an abysmal outing from beyond the arc but still finished as Orlando's second-leading scorer. The star forward scored just eight points on 3-of-8 shooting in the first half but came alive in the second, when he totaled 17 points, albeit in a losing effort. He was also active on the glass, grabbing a game-high-tying eight rebounds. Banchero made his fourth appearance following a 10-game absence due to a groin strain and appears to be past his minutes restriction. The 23-year-old has totaled 67 minutes in his last two games, during which he has amassed 43 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.