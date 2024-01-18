Banchero amassed 26 points (8-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Hawks.

Banchero needed 25 shots to score 26 points, but other than that, he delivered a solid overall outing while filling out the stat sheet admirably. Banchero is firmly entrenched as Orlando's primary offensive weapon, and he's averaging 27.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game over his last 10 contests.