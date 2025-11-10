Banchero logged 28 points (9-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Celtics.

Banchero was able to produce offensively Sunday despite failing to connect on any of his five three-point attempts, racking up a game-high 28 points. One area Banchero struggled in was taking care of the ball, as he coughed up a season-high six turnovers while dishing out only four assists. Nonetheless, it was a solid bounce-back performance for Banchero, who totaled just 15 points in Friday's win over the Celtics after scoring at least 20 in each of his previous six contests.