Magic's Paolo Banchero: Scores 28 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero logged 28 points (9-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Celtics.
Banchero was able to produce offensively Sunday despite failing to connect on any of his five three-point attempts, racking up a game-high 28 points. One area Banchero struggled in was taking care of the ball, as he coughed up a season-high six turnovers while dishing out only four assists. Nonetheless, it was a solid bounce-back performance for Banchero, who totaled just 15 points in Friday's win over the Celtics after scoring at least 20 in each of his previous six contests.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Posts double-double in win•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Just misses triple-double in win•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Just misses triple-double in win•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Grinds to 24-point night•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Nets 32 points with full line•