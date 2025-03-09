Banchero finished with 29 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 victory over Milwaukee.

Banchero didn't come close to a double-double like he did Thursday in the loss to the Bulls, but he extended his impressive scoring stretch while lifting the Magic to a tight win. Banchero has reached the 20-point mark in his last six games, and he's posted 25-plus points four times over that stretch. Banchero should remain as the Magic's go-to option on offense if healthy, even ahead of Franz Wagner, and the numbers back him up since the end of the All-Star break.