Banchero posted 30 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 120-105 win over Washington.

Banchero has been on a productive stretch of late and has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five appearances. Over that five-game span, the star forward has notched three double-doubles, 9.2 boards per game and is shooting an impressive 41.7 percent from three-point range. Even though the Magic are mostly healthy right now with the exception of Jalen Suggs (knee), Banchero should continue as the Magic's go-to option on offense going forward. His body of work in recent games certainly backs that up.