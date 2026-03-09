Banchero logged 33 points (12-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 win over the Bucks.

Banchero asserted his dominance early in Sunday's contest, logging 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting in the first half, including 19 points in the second quarter alone. His 75 percent shooting from the floor was his best mark this season. While impressively connecting on nine of his 10 attempts inside the arc, Banchero also went three-of-six from deep, which is encouraging considering he made just 4 of his last 19 three-point attempts across the previous five games.