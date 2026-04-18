Banchero registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Tournament win over the Hornets.

Banchero struggled with turnovers and his shot in Wednesday's Play-In Tournament loss to the 76ers, but he bounced back in a big way Friday, powering the Magic to a blowout win. He ended his evening with just two turnovers and was a plus-17 in the 31-point victory. The Magic will now head to Detroit for their first-round matchup with the Pistons.