Banchero accumulated 26 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-82 loss to the Cavaliers.

Banchero racked up 17-plus points for the 10th consecutive contest, posting a game-high 26 points, albeit in a losing effort. The star forward did struggle from beyond the arc, and he has shot only 29.4 percent from outside over his last five outings. Additionally, Banchero has attempted at least 20 shots in four of his last five matchups, though he has shot only 38 percent from the field in that five-game span.