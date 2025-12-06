Banchero amassed nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Friday's 106-105 victory over the Heat.

Banchero was a bit rusty in his first game back following a 10-game absence, but he hit some clutch shots down the stretch and finished with a plus-six differential in the one-point win. He was limited to 20 minutes Friday night, but Banchero should be cleared for more playing time Sunday in New York.