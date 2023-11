Banchero had 22 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 117-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Banchero notched at least five assists for the third consecutive game, and he's on pace to exceed the 3.7 assists per game he averaged as a rookie. Banchero posted 2-of-8 shooting in the second half Monday, making improved crunch-time scoring an important component of his evolution.