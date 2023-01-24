Banchero logged 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 113-98 win over the Celtics.
After failing to reach 20 points in six straight contests, Banchero raised his game against an elite opponent. The first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft hasn't exactly hit the rookie wall, however. Banchero has scored in double digits in 12 straight games, averaging 19.8 points, 5.7 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Lethargic performance Friday•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Claims seventh double-double•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Scores 25, hits four threes•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Leads way with 30 points•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Team-high 25 points in win•
-
Magic's Paolo Banchero: Held in check against Lakers•