Magic's Paolo Banchero: Scores team-high 27 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero ended with 27 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 win over the Heat.
Banchero not only led the Magic in scoring, but he also ended three assists and two rebounds away from posting a triple-double. The star forward remains the go-to option on offense for the Magic and has reached the 25-point mark in four of his last five outings. He's also achieved that mark in eight of his 13 appearances since the All-Star break.
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