Banchero posted 27 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Spurs.

Banchero was efficient from the field en route to a team-high 27 points, marking his fifth 20-plus-point game over his past six appearances. During that stretch, the Rookie of the Year frontrunner is averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.7 blocks in 35.2 minutes with 46/42/68 shooting splits.