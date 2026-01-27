Banchero finished Monday's 114-98 loss to the Cavaliers with 37 points (13-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 40 minutes.

Banchero helped the Magic stay in the game in the second half with 23 of his season-high 37 points coming over the last two quarters of Monday's game, but he was one of only three Orlando players to score in double digits in the loss. The fourth-year pro has scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 threes and 0.8 steals over 37.6 minutes per game.