Magic's Paolo Banchero: Secures triple-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banchero produced 26 points (9-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 loss to the Nuggets.
Banchero certainly did his part to keep the Magic in the game, tying Wendell Carter for the team lead in scoring while pacing the team in rebounds and assists. After being held to 20 and 24 minutes in his first two games since returning from a groin injury, he's now logged north of 30 minutes in three straight and will draw a favorable matchup Saturday in Utah.
