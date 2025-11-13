Banchero confirmed after Wednesday's game that he will undergo an MRI on his left groin, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

"I just slowed up, and I felt it right away," Banchero said. "And then, I did a couple more trips up and down, and then, it was still there. So I asked to come out because I didn't want to risk further injury." The Magic are officially calling his injury a strain for now, but the MRI will reveal the severity of the issue. If Banchero does end up missing time, Tristan da Silva would likely be the next man up for Orlando based on how he's stepped up thus far. Jonathan Isaac would likely be in the mix for more run as well.