Banchero amassed 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 43 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 overtime victory over Miami.
After a string of quality shooting performances from the field, Banchero took a step back in that regard Saturday, but he made up for it with elevated assists production and a perfect showing from the charity stripe. After a rough February, the rookie No. 1 overall pick has picked up the pace of late with averages of 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 0.6 blocks and 0.4 steals in 35.8 minutes over his last five outings. He's shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 69.2 percent from the charity stripe during that stretch.
