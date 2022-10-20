Banchero notched 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Pistons.

Banchero was spectacular in his regular-season debut, grabbing a game-high 27 points while also tying Franz Wagner for the team-lead in assists with five. The first overall pick went 3-of-3 from the field in the first quarter, though 18 of his points came in the second half. He'll look to carry that momentum into another road game on Friday against the Hawks.