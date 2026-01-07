Banchero ended with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Wizards.

Banchero played just seven minutes in the second half and did not see the floor in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Wizards. Orlando erased a 26-point deficit with the bench unit in the game, prompting head coach Jamahl Mosley to ride the hot hand and limit Banchero and other starters' minutes down the stretch. It marked the 23-year-old forward's fewest minutes in a game since one of his first games back from an early-season groin injury on Dec. 7. He entered Tuesday with strong numbers over the past four games, averaging 27.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 36 minutes per game.