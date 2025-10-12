default-cbs-image
Banchero (rest) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against Miami, Cody Taylor of USA Todayreports.

Desmond Bane is also getting the night off for Orlando. Banchero has made two preseason appearances so far with averages of 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.5 minutes per game.

