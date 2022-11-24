Banchero (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game versus the 76ers.

Banchero appears set to rejoin the action Friday after missing the previous seven contests due to a right ankle sprain. It's unclear if he will be limited upon his return to action, but Banchero should slot back into the starting five soon. When that happens, Chuma Okeke (knee) is the likely candidate to surrender his starting spot.