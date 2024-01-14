Banchero recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Banchero continues to play a significant role on offense for the Magic, and although that has always been the case, his numbers have experienced an uptick due to the injuries sustained by other proven contributors on offense such as Franz Wagner (ankle), Wendell Carter (knee) and Markelle Fultz (knee). Banchero has hit the 20-point mark in eight of his last nine games, a span in which he's averaging 28.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.