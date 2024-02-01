Banchero finished Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Spurs with 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

Banchero continues to deliver dominant numbers on both ends of the court, and while he's not known league-wide as a player who can chip in with a triple-double on a regular basis, he seems to be trending in that direction of late. He's averaging 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game over his last 10 outings while hitting the 20-point plateau eight times in that stretch.