Banchero chipped in 28 points (11-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 130-125 victory over the Wizards.

Banchero was efficient from the field, and even though Franz Wagner ended up leading the team in scoring with his 31-point outing, Banchero made his presence felt on both ends of the court, finishing just three assists away from a triple-double. Perhaps more importantly, Banchero looked completely healthy after he suffered an ankle problem Wednesday against Washington, and he should be able to handle his regular workload going forward. Banchero is averaging 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game over his last 10 contests.