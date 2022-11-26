Banchero recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 107-99 loss to Philadelphia.

Banchero didn't show many signs of rust after missing the last seven contests while recovering from a left ankle sprain, as he produced across the board. He had an average night from the field but managed to score eight of his 19 points from the charity stripe, where he's attempted 25 shots over his last two games. It's also worth noting that Banchero didn't appear to be on any type of minute restriction, logging a few more minutes than his season average (34.8).