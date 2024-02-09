Banchero contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 127-111 win over the Spurs.

Banchero took a back seat to Franz Wagner on the scoring side of things, but the first-overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft was productive across the box score. Banchero has dished out six-plus dimes in each of his last nine games and seems more determined to get his teammates involved on offense.