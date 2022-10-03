Banchero will start Monday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic will go with a big lineup featuring Banchero at small forward alongside Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter. Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs will get the nod at the guard spots, while both Franz Wagner (rest) and Markelle Fultz (toe) sit out. When Wagner is available, Banchero will likely slide up to his more natural power forward spot, but his skill set should enable him to play both positions for a Magic team stocked with frontcourt depth.