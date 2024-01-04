Banchero totaled 43 points (13-25 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 11-14 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 double-overtime loss to the Kings.

Banchero led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and adding a handful of assists in a double-overtime defeat. Banchero scored 18 straight points in the final quarter and in overtime en route to a career-high point total. Banchero also connected on a season-high mark from three while posting his second game with 40 or more points this year.