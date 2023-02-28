Banchero finished with 29 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 101-93 win over the Pelicans.

After a stretch of lackluster outings prior to and immediately after the All-Star break, Banchero finally came through with the type of performance that has made him the frontrunner for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award at this stage of the season. The 29 points were his most in a game since Jan. 30, and though he came up empty from downtown for the sixth contest in a row, Banchero turned in better-than-usual efficiency from the field and charity stripe. For the season, Banchero is converting at a 42.1 percent rate from the field and 75.4 percent rate from the line, and his poor showings in both areas on heavy volume (15.5 field-goal attempts per game, 7.6 free-throw attempts per game) has made him a far more valuable commodity in points leagues than category leagues.