Banchero produced 23 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-14 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 overtime win over the Clippers.

Banchero led the Magic in scoring while accounting for nearly half of the team's free throws in the overtime victory. Banchero has tallied 20 or more points in seven of his last 10 games, posting two straight games with more than 20 points and five rebounds.