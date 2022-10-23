Banchero finished Saturday's 126-120 loss to Boston with 23 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes.

The standout rookie had some impressive plays and certainly looked as if he belonged against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but he was far from efficient and needed 19 shots just to score 23 points. Despite the subpar outing in terms of efficiency, it has been a strong start to the season for Banchero and has scored at least 20 points in each of his first three NBA appearances.